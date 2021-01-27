Las Vegas Sands names Robert Goldstein as chairman and CEO

New York-listed casino operator Las Vegas Sands has named long-serving executive Robert Goldstein as the company’s new chairman and CEO.

Goldstein assumed the role of acting chairman and CEO earlier this month following the death of founder Sheldon Adelson from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Adelson had been chairman and CEO since the company’s inception.

Goldstein joined Las Vegas Sands in 1995 and became a member of the board in January 2015. Prior to his appointment as chairman and CEO, he served as president and chief operating officer. His previous roles with the company include president of global gaming operations and executive vice president and president and chief operating officer of The Venetian and The Palazzo Las Vegas.

“Mr. Adelson's leadership guided us to the top of our industry, and his legacy lives on through the company's 50,000 team members and the iconic properties he developed around the world,” said Goldstein. “Our spirits have been dimmer in these few weeks since his passing, but the future of the company he founded shines bright. He would expect nothing less than an aggressive pursuit of the work he started, and I am determined to lead this company forward in a way that best honors his vision.”

Replacing Goldstein, Patrick Dumont has been named president and chief operating officer, with Randy Hyzak named chief financial officer (CFO). Dumont previously served as executive vice president and CFO, while Hyzak was chief accounting officer.

“Mr. Adelson established the roadmap for the future of this company, and that roadmap is unchanged. I am dedicated to working with Rob and our leadership team to make our strategic objectives a reality,” said Dumont.

“Our path forward is clear and remains true to the principles our founder was committed to for so many years - we will continue supporting our people and the local communities in which we operate, reinvesting in our current markets, producing strong returns for our shareholders and aggressively pursuing new development opportunities.”

Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NSQ:LVS) closed down 1.06 per cent at $52.42 per share in New York Tuesday.