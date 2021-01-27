This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Aspire Global
Scientific Games

Las Vegas Sands names Robert Goldstein as chairman and CEO

27th January 2021 10:33 am GMT

New York-listed casino operator Las Vegas Sands has named long-serving executive Robert Goldstein as the company’s new chairman and CEO.

Goldstein assumed the role of acting chairman and CEO earlier this month following the death of founder Sheldon Adelson from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Adelson had been chairman and CEO since the company’s inception.

Goldstein joined Las Vegas Sands in 1995 and became a member of the board in January 2015. Prior to his appointment as chairman and CEO, he served as president and chief operating officer. His previous roles with the company include president of global gaming operations and executive vice president and president and chief operating officer of The Venetian and The Palazzo Las Vegas.

“Mr. Adelson's leadership guided us to the top of our industry, and his legacy lives on through the company's 50,000 team members and the iconic properties he developed around the world,” said Goldstein. “Our spirits have been dimmer in these few weeks since his passing, but the future of the company he founded shines bright. He would expect nothing less than an aggressive pursuit of the work he started, and I am determined to lead this company forward in a way that best honors his vision.”

Replacing Goldstein, Patrick Dumont has been named president and chief operating officer, with Randy Hyzak named chief financial officer (CFO). Dumont previously served as executive vice president and CFO, while Hyzak was chief accounting officer.

“Mr. Adelson established the roadmap for the future of this company, and that roadmap is unchanged.  I am dedicated to working with Rob and our leadership team to make our strategic objectives a reality,” said Dumont.

“Our path forward is clear and remains true to the principles our founder was committed to for so many years - we will continue supporting our people and the local communities in which we operate, reinvesting in our current markets, producing strong returns for our shareholders and aggressively pursuing new development opportunities.”

Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NSQ:LVS) closed down 1.06 per cent at $52.42 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Casino Las Vegas Las Vegas Sands United States
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Signs of recovery as Las Vegas Sands sees Q3 revenue fall 82%

AGA refuses to fight for iGaming legislation but highlights 250% revenue hike

Las Vegas Sands slips to $985m loss as COVID-19 hits Q2 results

G2E organizers not ready to commit to October event

Las Vegas Sands drops Japan IR plans to focus on other opportunities

Las Vegas Sands slips to Q1 loss as casino closures hit revenue

Governor Sisolak orders Nevada casinos to close for 30 days

GI Games Integrations: Playtech, Quickspin, Habanero and more

GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, R. Franco Digital and more

DraftKings joins US National Council on Problem Gambling

GI Games Round-up: Latest from Blueprint, Red Tiger, Playson and more

Federal court dismisses tribes’ gaming compact suit against California

Feature: Games without Frontiers

Norwegian pension fund to divest gambling holdings

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, High 5 Games, NetEnt and more

Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Future Anthem
Playtech
Aspire Global
Scientific Games