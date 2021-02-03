This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Ontario Lottery appoints new finance chief

3rd February 2021 8:33 am GMT
OLG

Canada’s Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has named Pinder Basi as its new chief financial officer.

Following an extensive recruitment process, Basi replaces outgoing CFO Lisa Bell-Murray, who is retiring after 30 years of service at OLG.

Pinder previously served as executive vice president and CFO of specialty toy and children’s book retailer Mastermind Toys, helping to grow the business from a Toronto-based retailer into a national chain with a growing e-commerce operation. Prior to that, he served as a senior executive at Universal Studios Canada, a division of NBC Universal.

“Pinder is an experienced executive with a proven track record in finance and business with a focus on growth, profitability and collaboration,” said OLG president and CEO Duncan Hannay. “His successes in large transformations will be an asset as we work together to position OLG for a post-pandemic recovery, digital growth, and new opportunities to maximize value for our customers and the people of Ontario.

“On behalf of all OLG, I would like to thank Lisa for the many professional and personal contributions she has made to this organization over the course of her impressive career. We wish her the very best in her retirement.”

Commenting on his appointment, Basi said: “I am pleased to be joining OLG and look forward to working with the team at such a crucial and exciting time for the organization.

“I believe my experience with growing companies, in both the retail and e-commerce sectors, and with entertainment content delivery, will assist OLG as it charts its new strategic course.”

