Gaming Intelligence
ReelPlay promotes David Johnson to chief executive

16th February 2021 9:51 am GMT
Sydney-based slot developer ReelPlay has promoted chief commercial officer David Johnson to the role of chief executive officer.

Johnson joined the company in September 2018, having previously served in senior commercial roles at Cryptologic, NextGen Gaming and NYX Gaming Group.

He replaces incumbent CEO Scott Smith, who joined ReelPlay alongside Johnson in 2018, and will remain with the business in a board and advisory capacity.

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to continue to drive the business forward as CEO,” said Johnson. “With great credit to Scott, the founders and the team at ReelPlay HQ, the business is perfectly positioned to capitalise on the solid foundations we’ve placed over the last couple of years.

“We look forward to continuing to build on ReelPlay’s solid existing partnerships whilst focussing on expanding into new markets and verticals, underpinned by the continued creation of the highest quality digital gaming content for license to the world’s leading regulated casino operators.”

Games from ReelPlay, which developed the popular Infinity Reels mechanic in 2019, are currently available in the US regulated markets of New Jersey and Michigan through a partnership with SG Digital.

The supplier also has a strong presence in Europe via distribution partners such as SG Digital, Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil and Playzido, while a new licensing arm is looking to derive value from its Infinity Reels intellectual property.

