Scientific Games seals licensing deal for ReelPlay’s Infinity Reels

New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier Scientific Games has announced a licensing agreement with ReelPlay to develop new slot games featuring ReelPlay's Infinity Reels mechanic.

Scientific Games's first title under the licensing agreement is Book of Ultimate Infinity, in which each winning spin provides the chance to add multiple expanding reels with a progressive multiplier.

The new slot is set to launch across Scientific Games’ OpenGaming network in the UK, Europe and Canada, with New Jersey to follow in the near future.

Scientific Games previously provided development assistance for the making of one of ReelPlay’s top-performing slots, El Dorado Infinity Reels.

“Proudly first to market with innovative and inspirational concepts, ReelPlay have only just scratched the surface of what is possible with Infinity Reels,” said ReelPlay chief commercial officer David Johnson. “ReelPlay expect this latest deal to unlock a world of new potential for all involved; the support of a respected industry name such as Scientific Games provides a huge opportunity for the brand to grow.

“With a number of Infinity Reels games in flight with multiple partners, we look forward to seeing how the Scientific Games studios further develop the brand and for what more we can achieve together through our collaboration.”

SG Digital content director Rob Procter commented: “Having worked closely with ReelPlay throughout the development of El Dorado, we immediately recognised the potential of Infinity Reels and ardently believe it will have a big impact in the iGaming industry.

“As the first product of our licensing deal, Book of Ultimate Infinity demonstrates the value of our partnership and is a testament to the level of innovation we strive for with our proprietary products. The game will no doubt be a big success and we’re looking forward to expanding our Infinity Reels collection with even more quality titles in the future.”

ReelPlay also licenses its Infinity Reels mechanic to the likes of Live 5 and Relax Gaming.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 5.3 per cent higher at $40.71 per share in New York Tuesday.