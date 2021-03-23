This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Genius Sports appoints David Levy as chairman

23rd March 2021 9:44 am GMT

Sports data and technology provider Genius Sports Group has appointed David Levy as its new chairman.

Levy will lead the board's oversight of Genius Sports' operations and strategy and joins the company ahead of its upcoming New York listing through a business combination with dMY Technology Group Inc. II.

Levy is a respected figure in the global sports industry with a career spanning a range of leadership positions, including president of Turner Broadcasting and senior advisory roles at Raine Group and Arctos Sports Group.

During his 30-years at Turner, Levy played an instrumental role in defining and expanding the company's media rights, securing long-term partnerships with the NBA, MLB, NCAA and PGA.

“The capture and analysis of data has become fundamental to the rapid progression of the sports and media sectors,” said Levy. “Genius is central to this unique ecosystem and is consistently leading the sports data and technology industry's development. I am thrilled to join the business at such a historic time and look forward to working as part of the team.”

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke said that “with his incredible track-record working with many of the biggest names in sports and media, David's appointment as chairman is the latest historic milestone in Genius Sports Group's growth journey.

“The worlds of sports, media, advertising, betting and streaming are converging rapidly and David's unique expertise and experience will be invaluable to positioning Genius and our partners at the forefront of this trend.”

Shares in dMY Technology Group Inc. II (NSQ:DMYD) closed up 3.83 per cent at $16.82 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
dMY Technology Group Genius Sports Sports Betting Sports Data United States
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Genius Sports signs Major League Rugby sports data partnership

Genius Sports signs data and integrity deal with Malaysian Football League

Genius Sports to provide data and trading services to Italy’s Microgame

Genius Sports agrees multi-state data partnership with WynnBET

Australia’s NBL extends Genius Sports data technology deal

Riding the iGaming Spac wave

Genius Sports partners new Superstar Racing Experience series

Genius Sports secures official data and streaming deal with Caliente

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

Taking Tekkorp to the top

Daring to be different

The magnificent seven

Genius Sports acquires data provider Sportzcast

Genius Sports secures German tennis and beach soccer data rights

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Product & Tech

Skywind
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games