Genius Sports appoints David Levy as chairman

Sports data and technology provider Genius Sports Group has appointed David Levy as its new chairman.

Levy will lead the board's oversight of Genius Sports' operations and strategy and joins the company ahead of its upcoming New York listing through a business combination with dMY Technology Group Inc. II.

Levy is a respected figure in the global sports industry with a career spanning a range of leadership positions, including president of Turner Broadcasting and senior advisory roles at Raine Group and Arctos Sports Group.

During his 30-years at Turner, Levy played an instrumental role in defining and expanding the company's media rights, securing long-term partnerships with the NBA, MLB, NCAA and PGA.

“The capture and analysis of data has become fundamental to the rapid progression of the sports and media sectors,” said Levy. “Genius is central to this unique ecosystem and is consistently leading the sports data and technology industry's development. I am thrilled to join the business at such a historic time and look forward to working as part of the team.”

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke said that “with his incredible track-record working with many of the biggest names in sports and media, David's appointment as chairman is the latest historic milestone in Genius Sports Group's growth journey.

“The worlds of sports, media, advertising, betting and streaming are converging rapidly and David's unique expertise and experience will be invaluable to positioning Genius and our partners at the forefront of this trend.”

Shares in dMY Technology Group Inc. II (NSQ:DMYD) closed up 3.83 per cent at $16.82 per share in New York Monday.