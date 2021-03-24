This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

PointsBet adds Kosha Gada to board of directors

24th March 2021 10:04 am GMT
PointsBet

US and Australian sportsbook operator PointsBet has strengthened its board with the appointment of Kosha Gada as an independent non-executive director.

Gada will join the board on 3 May, bringing a wealth of experience across media, technology and digital businesses.

She is currently CEO and managing director of media and tech incubator and advisory firm Recastled, and previously served as corporate executive director of strategy at Comcast.

“I am delighted to welcome Kosha to the board,” said PointsBet chairman Brett Paton. “Her expertise and strong knowledge of the US media and technology landscape will provide great benefit to the company.

“As we continue to expand into new US jurisdictions, I could not think of a better set of skills to assist the board as we execute on our strategy. I congratulate Kosha on her appointment and look forward to her contribution.”

Gada becomes the seventh member of the company’s board alongside Paton, managing director and CEO Sam Swanell, Manjit Gombra Singh, Tony Symons, Becky Harris and Peter McCluskey.

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 0.51 per cent higher at AUD$13.78 per share in Sydney Wednesday.

