Pariplay appoints new business development director

7th April 2021 7:45 am GMT
Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has appointed Jose Micallef as its new business development director.

Micallef will lead Pariplay’s strategic operations as the supplier continues to expand its global reach through partnerships with leading operators and games studios, having served in similar roles at NetEnt, Real Dealer Studios and B3W Group.

“Our aggregator platform now reaches more than 16 regulated markets worldwide and after signing a number of new partnership deals recently, we are keen to maintain the forward momentum,” said Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis. “The appointment of a business development director of Jose’s lengthy experience enables us to further optimise our strategy at an exciting time for the company.”

Micaleff added: “Pariplay’s work in expanding the reach of its comprehensive Fusion platform has made many in the industry sit up and take notice. I am looking forward to being part of a dynamic company whose hard work is resonating with players in regulated markets around the world.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 1.17 per cent lower at SEK58.90 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

