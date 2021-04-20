This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Aspire Global

Stakelogic promotes Olga Bajela to chief commercial officer

20th April 2021 7:52 am GMT
RE

Casino games supplier Stakelogic has promoted Olga Bajela to the role of chief commercial officer.

Bajela joined Stakelogic’s sales team in September and took over as sales director towards the end of last year, having previously worked in business development roles in and outside of the iGaming sector.

She will now lead efforts to expand the supplier’s presence in regulated markets, and to strengthen its position in the highly-competitive game development space.

“It has been such a great experience being part of the Stakelogic team, and I’m looking forward to the new challenges this role will bring,” Bajela said. “I can’t thank the management team enough for putting their trust in me to help continue in driving this company forward.”

Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar commented: “Olga has impressed us since day one. She has been instrumental to our success including the delivery of key partner integrations and territory launches such as Romania and Spain.

“We fully believe Olga will excel in her new role as CCO and all of us at Stakelogic wish her the utmost congratulations.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Romania Slots Spain Stakelogic
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, BF Games, Fantasma Games

GI Games Integrations: BGaming, Print Studios, Hacksaw Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Inspired, BetGames.TV and more

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Stakelogic, Spearhead, Push Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, NetEnt, Greentube and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Skywind, Leap Gaming and more

Pragmatic Play launches new Mega Roulette live casino game

GI Games Integrations: Skywind, Stakelogic, BF Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Stakelogic, Inspired and more

GI DEALS OF THE MONTH: January 2021

GI Games Integrations: Slotmill, 1X2 Network, Oryx Gaming and more

Stakelogic expands in Romania with Baumbet deal

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Yggdrasil, Green Jade Games and more

Stakelogic to integrate slot portfolio with Paf

Relax Gaming
Greentube
Digitain
Skywind
BTObet

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global