Stakelogic promotes Olga Bajela to chief commercial officer

Casino games supplier Stakelogic has promoted Olga Bajela to the role of chief commercial officer.

Bajela joined Stakelogic’s sales team in September and took over as sales director towards the end of last year, having previously worked in business development roles in and outside of the iGaming sector.

She will now lead efforts to expand the supplier’s presence in regulated markets, and to strengthen its position in the highly-competitive game development space.

“It has been such a great experience being part of the Stakelogic team, and I’m looking forward to the new challenges this role will bring,” Bajela said. “I can’t thank the management team enough for putting their trust in me to help continue in driving this company forward.”

Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar commented: “Olga has impressed us since day one. She has been instrumental to our success including the delivery of key partner integrations and territory launches such as Romania and Spain.

“We fully believe Olga will excel in her new role as CCO and all of us at Stakelogic wish her the utmost congratulations.”