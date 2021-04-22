This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Beatrice Bassey to step down from IGT board of directors

22nd April 2021 7:20 am GMT
IGT

New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT) will reduce its board of directors to ten members following the departure of Beatrice Bassey.

Bassey has notified the company of her intention not to stand for re-election as a member of the board due to other professional commitments, as well as challenges posed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

She will serve out her remaining term and depart from the board, and its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, immediately following IGT’s annual general meeting of shareholders on May 11.

Bassey has been a member of the IGT board since March 2020, and also serves as general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary at London-listed financial services company Atlas Mara.

She said that it has been a privilege to work alongside the “terrific board and talented and dedicated staff of the company”, and that she remains supportive of IGT's operations, policies and strategy.

IGT chairman Lorenzo Pellicioli added: “On behalf of the IGT board of directors, I would like to thank Beatrice for her dedicated service and valuable contributions to the board. We wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) gained 3.72 per cent to close at $16.18 per share in New York Wednesday.

