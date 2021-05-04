IGT announces departure of Walter Bugno

New York-listed International Game Technology has announced the resignation of Walter Bugno as executive vice president of new business and strategic initiatives.

Bugno will leave the company on May 14 to pursue a new opportunity and will not be replaced in the role.

His new business responsibilities will be divided among the Global Lottery and Global Gaming business units, while the IGT Strategy and Corporate Development support function will assume responsibility for strategic initiatives.

“I would like to thank Walter for his accomplishments over the course of more than 10 years of senior leadership at IGT. His efforts have made meaningful contributions to the strength of our global leadership,” said IGT chief executive Marco Sala.

“At every stage of his time with IGT, Walter successfully engaged teams across multiple regions, built significant customer relationships, fostered continued talent development and championed innovation throughout his organization. On behalf of everyone at IGT, I wish Walter well in his future endeavors.”

Bugno has served as IGT’s executive vice president of new business and strategic initiatives since July 2020, having previously served as chief executive of IGT International for ten years. He also featured in the first Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2012 in recognition of his work as president and chief executive of IGT predecessors Spielo International & GTECH G2.

Shares in International Game Technology (NYS:IGT) closed 0.52 per cent higher at $17.31 per share in New York Monday.