Gaming1 brings in Ricardo Viana as chief creative officer

Ardent Group’s online gaming division Gaming1 has appointed Ricardo Viana to the newly created role of chief creative officer.

Viana joins Gaming1 from Play’n GO where he served as creative director for the past two and a half years, overseeing the supplier’s development pipeline.

As chief creative officer, he will take charge of the design, distribution and marketing of Gaming1’s game portfolio.

“I’m delighted to be appointed as Gaming1’s chief creative officer, and look forward to working alongside its talented developers to create next-level entertainment experiences,” said Viana. “The company’s mission and vision match my own, and I can’t wait to maintain Gaming1’s world-class content rollout in the period to come.”

Gaming1 chief operating officer and co-founder Sylvain Boniver commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Ricardo on board, and have every confidence that his appointment will prove pivotal to the continued popularity generated by our ever-growing games offering.

“Our in-house portfolio of premium casino titles has gone from strength to strength in recent months, and Ricardo will undoubtedly play a key role in helping it to expand and improve even further.”