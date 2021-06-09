This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Lottoland names Jon Hale as chief financial officer

9th June 2021 9:37 am GMT
Lottoland

Gibraltar-based lottery operator Lottoland has named former 32Red chief financial officer Jon Hale as its new finance chief.

Hale served more than eleven years as CFO of 32Red, where he was instrumental in several corporate transactions, culminating in the £176m sale of the business to Kindred Group in June 2017.

Prior to his time at 32Red, Hale worked at Capital Corporation, an operator of high roller land-based casinos, as well as Sports Café Group, overseeing significant growth in the group’s portfolio and its admission to London’s AIM market in December 2001.

“I am delighted to announce that we have appointed Jon as our new chief financial officer,” said Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell. “Jon brings with him a wealth of gaming experience and knowledge that we will benefit from as we continue to grow and deliver on our strategy.”

Commenting on his appointment, Hale said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Lottoland team and can’t wait to meet everyone and get settled in. Having been based in Gibraltar, I’ve seen first-hand how Lottoland has developed and grown, and I really admire how they have done so in such a short space of time. I look forward to working with Nigel and the team as the group continues on its growth journey.”

