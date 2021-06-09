MGM Resorts adds Tilak Mandadi to executive leadership team

New York-listed casino operator MGM Resorts International has appointed Tilak Mandadi to the newly created role of chief strategy, innovation and technology officer.

Mandadi will join the operator on July 6, overseeing MGM Resorts' digital strategy and driving growth and innovation through technology-led customer-centric experiences, products and services.

He will also lead the company’s corporate strategy and innovation, and manage the company's relationship with BetMGM, joining the MGM-Entain joint venture’s board of directors.

“I'm excited to join MGM Resorts at such a transformative time for the entire industry,” said Mandadi. “I'm delighted to join the management team and, along with my colleagues, create compelling and immersive customer experiences at the intersection of responsible gaming and entertainment, and build new, profitable and sustainable lines of revenue.”

Mandadi most recently served as executive vice president of digital, and global chief technology officer for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Prior to that, he led digital transformation and growth at American Express as senior vice president of digital. He has also served in digital, data and technology leadership positions at FedEx Kinko's and Dell Online.

Based in Las Vegas, he will report into MGM Resorts CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle, and work alongside chief financial officer Jonathan Halkyard, chief commercial officer Steve Zanella, and chief people, inclusion & sustainability officer Jyoti Chopra.

“We are incredibly proud to have Tilak join our executive leadership team to drive an essential part of our business and guest value proposition at such a critical time,” said Hornbuckle. “Tilak's experiences at both Disney and American Express, along with his high-caliber track record as a visionary, results-driven leader, will be invaluable as we emerge from the pandemic and continue growing our premier, global gaming entertainment business and channels through innovative, customer-centric technology platforms and an ever-expanding digital, gaming and entertainment footprint.”

MGM Resorts chairman Paul Salem commented: “In recent years, MGM Resorts has embarked on a dramatic transformation, which includes developing and attracting an exceptional group of renowned leaders in the C-Suite.

“Adding Tilak to the management team will enhance and accelerate our growth strategies tied to innovative customer experiences and digital and data-driven business transformation. We are committed to developing a diverse bench of executive leadership with extraordinary talent to envision, design and create the future of gaming and entertainment.”

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NSQ:MGM) gained 1.73 per cent to close at $44.16 per share in New York Tuesday.