Microgaming appoints new director of markets

16th June 2021 8:28 am GMT

Microgaming has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Julie Allison as director of markets.

Allison brings more than 10 years of iGaming experience to the role from the likes of NetEnt, Red Tiger and Paddy Power Betfair and will lead the expansion of Microgaming's online casino offering in regulated markets worldwide.

"Julie brings with her a strong vision and wealth of commercial expertise earned in both B2B and B2C," said Microgaming chief operating officer Andrew Clucas. "I'm delighted to welcome her on board and look forward to working closely with her as we continue to extend our global reach."

Commenting on her new role, Allison said: "Microgaming already holds an impressive position in the global marketplace so it's exciting to be able to build on such a strong foundation. I'm looking forward to getting started with guiding Microgaming's future markets vision, proactively embracing new regulation and supporting customers as they too prepare for change."

