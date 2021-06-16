PointsBet strengthens player protection efforts with new hire

Sydney-listed online betting and gaming operator PointsBet has appointed Teresa Fiore as responsible gambling and corporate social responsibility manager.

Fiore joins the operator from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, where she oversaw GameSense, a $3m responsible gaming program that served over 300,000 patrons across three land-based casinos.

"I am delighted to have joined PointsBet and welcome the opportunity to continuously find ways to innovate within the responsible gambling space," said Fiore. "With the rapid emergence of legalized sports betting, attention to safe and sustainable business practices is critical. Driving this work is a holistic view of the player, which will be used to ensure that messaging and safeguards are seamlessly integrated throughout the entire player journey."

PointsBet CEO Johnny Aitken added: "PointsBet has been viewed as an industry leader for responsible gambling efforts and awareness since launching in the U.S. – we have the utmost respect and seriousness for the space, and are fortunate in being able to utilize our mature market Australian expertise to help push the U.S. industry standard for the better."

"We are excited to now take a further step in responsible gambling, adding a great talent in Teresa to the PointsBet team. Her understanding of the current landscape, knowledge of best practices, and U.S. industry experience will be of great benefit to the company as we continue to realize the growing sports betting opportunity."

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PBH) closed 2.26 per cent lower at AUD$12.54 per share in Sydney Wednesday.