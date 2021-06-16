This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
BetConstruct
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

PointsBet strengthens player protection efforts with new hire

16th June 2021 8:51 am GMT
PointsBet
Playtech

Sydney-listed online betting and gaming operator PointsBet has appointed Teresa Fiore as responsible gambling and corporate social responsibility manager.

Fiore joins the operator from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, where she oversaw GameSense, a $3m responsible gaming program that served over 300,000 patrons across three land-based casinos.

"I am delighted to have joined PointsBet and welcome the opportunity to continuously find ways to innovate within the responsible gambling space," said Fiore.  "With the rapid emergence of legalized sports betting, attention to safe and sustainable business practices is critical. Driving this work is a holistic view of the player, which will be used to ensure that messaging and safeguards are seamlessly integrated throughout the entire player journey."

PointsBet CEO Johnny Aitken added: "PointsBet has been viewed as an industry leader for responsible gambling efforts and awareness since launching in the U.S. – we have the utmost respect and seriousness for the space, and are fortunate in being able to utilize our mature market Australian expertise to help push the U.S. industry standard for the better."

"We are excited to now take a further step in responsible gambling, adding a great talent in Teresa to the PointsBet team.  Her understanding of the current landscape, knowledge of best practices, and U.S. industry experience will be of great benefit to the company as we continue to realize the growing sports betting opportunity."

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PBH) closed 2.26 per cent lower at AUD$12.54 per share in Sydney Wednesday.

Related Tags
Corporate Social Responsibility PointsBet Responsible Gambling United States
Related Articles

BetMGM leads the way in Michigan’s online betting and gaming market in May

New entrants boost Indiana online sportsbook market in May

Illinois sportsbook stakes reach $537.2m in April

PointsBet partners The Riverboat on-the-Potomac to enter Maryland

PointsBet appoints chief commercial officer for Canada expansion

Scientific Games acquires BetBuilder specialist SportCast

PointsBet named gaming partner of WNBA

Penn National Gaming to launch Barstool Sportsbook online In Indiana

Indiana sports betting stakes reach $236.4m in April

Record month in Illinois as March sports betting wagers hit $633.6m

PointsBet enters US racing market with Premier Turf Club acquisition

Ohio lawmakers to consider sports betting and iLottery

PointsBet launches inaugural iGaming platform in Michigan

Genius Sports acquires free-to-play games provider FanHub

Strong Q3 for PointsBet as Australia and US handle soars

Relax Gaming
Wa
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
Digitain
BTObet
Genius Sport
G2E
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution