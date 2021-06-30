This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Singapore Pools appoints new Chairman

30th June 2021 9:18 am GMT

Singapore Pools has promoted Kaikhushru Shiava Nargolwala to chairman to replace Koh Choon Hui, who is stepping down after eight years in the role.

Nargolwala assumes his new role on July 1, having served as deputy chairman of Singapore Pools since January.

He brings four decades of experience in financial services to the role and currently serves on the boards of PSA International and Credit Suisse, as well as chairman of 65 Equity Partners.

Koh Choon Hui has served as chairman of Singapore Pools since June 2013, driving the company's responsible gambling strategy in line with international responsible gaming standards.

