Gaming Intelligence
Jogo Global names Simon Collins as chairman

7th July 2021 6:43 am GMT

London-based iGaming platform provider Jogo Global has appointed former Cashcade and Gaming Realms co-founder Simon Collins as its new chairman.

Collins has a strong track record in building new gaming ventures, which will benefit Jogo Global as the supplier looks to grow its business internationally,

Most recently, he served as managing director of Betting & Gaming at News UK, overseeing brands including fantasy football league Dream Team, Sun Bingo and Sun Racing.

“Bringing Simon’s superior expertise and wide range of contacts to Jogo Global is hugely important for the company’s future development and we couldn’t be happier,” said Jogo Global CEO David Marcus. "We’re an ambitious young company and truly believe that our innovative and advanced products will drive business growth for the world’s leading operators. With Simon on board, we’re now ready to take the next step and push Jogo Global forward to new heights.”

Commenting on his appointment, Collins said: “I’ve been hugely impressed with the quality of Jogo Global’s products, as well as the company’s vision to bring positive changes to the casino industry.

“In my new role, I’m very much looking forward to supporting David and his team in building a successful business that is operational across all key gaming markets.”

