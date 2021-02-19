This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Scientific Games Lottery
Stakelogic

Simon Collins steps down as MD of Betting and Gaming at News UK

19th February 2021 8:41 am GMT

News UK betting and gaming managing director Simon Collins has announced his intention to step down from the role to pursue other opportunities.

Collins has served as managing director of the betting and gaming arm of the UK newspaper publisher since November 2019 and is stepping down to return to the start up space.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at News UK,” said Collins. “It’s been a pleasure to work with such a talented team to develop some of the most popular gaming products in the UK environment - from Dream Team to Sun Bingo. That said, my roots - and my heart - lay in the start up space, and the lure of the new opportunities there was just too strong.”

Scott Taunton, Wireless CEO, will continue to develop betting and gaming opportunities around sports radio station, talkSPORT, while Jo Bucci, former managing director of The People’s Postcode Lottery and now general manager of The Sun, will oversee the betting and gaming portfolio - including Sun Bingo, Sun Vegas, Sun Racing, Sun Win, Sun Play and Dream Team.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Simon for his hard work and entrepreneurialism over the last year,” said Taunton. “Simon has led the Betting & Gaming team during an important phase, focusing on new product development alongside driving strong revenues in this space.”

Related Tags
News UK Sun Bingo Sun Racing
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Evolution enjoys first contributions from NetEnt

GI Games Integrations: Slotmill, 1X2 Network, Oryx Gaming and more

Who’s on the move?

GI Games Integrations: Oryx Gaming, 1X2 Network, Playson and more

MansionBet renews UK horse racing sponsorships for 2021

Gambling Commission seeks views on better tackling gambling harm

GAN, BGO and NetBet hit with new licence conditions

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, Booongo and more

Better Collective acquires UK affiliate Atemi for £40m

UKGC partners Facebook to reduce users’ exposure to gambling ads

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Stakelogic, Playzido and more

MansionBet renews betting partnership with Millwall FC

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Greentube and more

Jumbo Interactive sees full year revenue grow to $71m

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Yggdrasil, RubyPlay, Playson and more

Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Jumio
Aspire Global
Stakelogic