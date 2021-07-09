This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

High 5 Games names Philip Forster as head of B2C Casino

9th July 2021 9:21 am GMT
Evolution

New York-based gaming supplier and operator High 5 Games has appointed Philip Forster as head of casino for its consumer-facing online casino brand High 5 Casino.

Forster joins High 5 Games from BetMGM, where he served for two years as casino operations manager, having previously served as casino content manager at GVC Group (now Entain).

In his new role, Forster will help to grow High 5's B2C business in the United States and internationally, reporting into vice president of operations Yana Tsyganova.

"As we continue to make our mark in every regulated market and expand across North America and beyond, there's no better candidate to help drive growth than Philip Forster," said High 5 Games CEO Tony Singer.

"His breadth of experience leading all new state rollouts is second to none, and his knowledge of the US and global markets really makes him the perfect fit. Welcome to the team."

Related Tags
High 5 Casino High 5 Games United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

Aspire Global launches new BuyWin feature in Germany

IGT secures instant games Ohio Lottery Commission contract

Entain raises financial guidance after strong H1 performance

iSoftBet-Betsson and Piggy Bank Megaways

Record May for Nevada casinos as tourists return to Las Vegas

Kindred Group to acquire casino supplier Relax Gaming

Norway orders Betsson to withdraw brands from market

Bally’s and Gamesys shareholders approve business combination

Germany’s regulated betting and iGaming market opens

Super Group targets Betway expansion ahead of New York listing

Sportradar signs landmark ten-year partnership with the NHL

Scientific Games to divest Lottery and Sports Betting businesses

888 aims for close integration with Sports Illustrated

Scientific Games seals instant games deal with Portuguese national lottery

Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
Future Anthem
Genius Sport
G2E
Relax Gaming
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution