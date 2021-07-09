High 5 Games names Philip Forster as head of B2C Casino

New York-based gaming supplier and operator High 5 Games has appointed Philip Forster as head of casino for its consumer-facing online casino brand High 5 Casino.

Forster joins High 5 Games from BetMGM, where he served for two years as casino operations manager, having previously served as casino content manager at GVC Group (now Entain).

In his new role, Forster will help to grow High 5's B2C business in the United States and internationally, reporting into vice president of operations Yana Tsyganova.

"As we continue to make our mark in every regulated market and expand across North America and beyond, there's no better candidate to help drive growth than Philip Forster," said High 5 Games CEO Tony Singer.

"His breadth of experience leading all new state rollouts is second to none, and his knowledge of the US and global markets really makes him the perfect fit. Welcome to the team."