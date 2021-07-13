FanDuel names Amy Howe as interim CEO

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has appointed Amy Howe as interim CEO while the company continues to search for a permanent successor to Matt King.

Howe will add the interim CEO duties to her existing role as president, with continued responsibility for leading the company’s core commercial functions across its Sportsbook, Casino, Racing, and Daily Fantasy units.

Howe replaces Matt King, who will leave the business this Friday (16 July) after the previously disclosed transition period.

“Matt leaves the business in a position of real strength, and we wish him well for the future,” said Flutter Entertainment CEO Peter Jackson. “The interim appointment of Amy, working alongside the wider FanDuel leadership team, will support the key focus on growing the business and retaining our number one position in the US market.”

Following the appointment Howe said: “Together with our talented leadership team and organization, I am focused on continuing the momentum we have built across the business. I am confident that our unique advantages in product innovation, marketing, operational excellence, and wide market access will allow us to flourish as online gaming grows across the US.”

