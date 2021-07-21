PointsBet hires Aaron O’Sullivan to head up US iGaming operations

Gaming operator PointsBet has brought in Aaron O’Sullivan to oversee its North American iGaming operations as vice president of online casino revenue.

O’Sullivan joins PointsBet from bet365, where he served as head of games for the past two years, having previously held a number of senior positions with the likes of Boylesports, Rank Group, Betfred, Playtech and 32Red.

"Adding best-in-class talent to realize the power of best-in-class technology is an important directive for the PointsBet team as we continue to grow and execute, and we are excited today to strengthen our online casino operation with the addition of Aaron O'Sullivan – a proven leader with extensive industry expertise," said PointsBet US chief executive Johnny Aitken.

"Aaron's reputation speaks for itself, and his understanding of the current North American online casino landscape as well as his knowledge of best practices to achieve success will be of great benefit to the company as we continue to scale and realize the growing iGaming opportunity."

Commenting on his new role, O’Sullivan said: "I am thrilled to join the growing PointsBet team and welcome the opportunity ahead, particularly in shaping the online casino operation within the company's proprietary tech framework.

"PointsBet's long-term vision and strategy to iGaming gives me great confidence - the in-house tech foundation means online casino, and the company as a whole, can quickly adapt to the demands of the consumer in the growing, fast-paced North American market. The opportunity is enormous, and I think PointsBet is fantastically positioned to be a very legitimate player."

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 4.02 per cent higher at AUD$12.15 per share in Sydney Wednesday.