Paysafe expands board with appointment of former Betfair executive

27th July 2021 9:26 am GMT
New York-listed payment processor Paysafe has strengthened its board with the appointment of former Betfair executive Mark Brooker as an independent non-executive director.

Brooker brings extensive experience to the board, having previously served as chief operating officer of Trainline, Europe’s largest independent retailer of rail and coach tickets, and chief operating officer of Betfair, now part of Flutter Entertainment.

He also spent 17 years in investment banking, working for the likes of Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, NatWest and NM Rothschild & Sons, and served as a non-executive director of William Hill prior its acquisition by Caesars Entertainment.

“Mark brings a wealth of highly applicable and complementary experience to further strengthen our board that we believe will be invaluable as we continue our growth as a newly public company and specialized payments leader,” said Paysafe CEO Philip McHugh. “We’re particularly excited to benefit from Mark’s unique input and perspectives with regards to iGaming - an industry we are intensely focused on as the US market ramps up.”

Brooker said of his new role: “I am thrilled to be joining the Paysafe Board at such an exciting time and I look forward to helping the company with its ambitions to both grow and innovate in specialized digital payments in iGaming as well as other industries. My goal is to continue to help Paysafe add value to shareholders and stakeholders alike.”

Shares in Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE) closed 0.65 per cent lower at $10.64 per share in New York Monday.

