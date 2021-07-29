FSB eyes Latin America expansion with latest hire

iGaming platform provider FSB has appointed David Charnock as its business development manager for the Latin American market.

Based out of FSB's San Jose office, Charnock will be responsible for continuing the momentum of the company and growing its operations in the Caribbean, Central and South America.

“David’s experience and deep understanding of the LatAm market will be a huge asset for FSB as we bid to continue our momentum in the region,” said FSB chief revenue officer Ian Freeman.

“Latin America offers tremendous potential for a forward-thinking, challenger organisation like FSB, and David will help us drive our technologies and services in the region to allow operators to deliver the best possible experience to their players. Our increased presence in LATAM is another indicator of our growing global footprint in what has been a fast-paced exciting year at FSB.”

His latest project after building his own businesses in social enterprise was setting up a foundation working with homeless addicts on the streets of San Jose in Costa Rica.

David Charnock talked about his new role: “I am delighted to be joining such an innovative, exciting company making a major play in Latin America. FSB’s ambitions are there for all to see and I’m excited to be playing a key part in their LATAM journey.

“I am looking forward to leveraging my network of contacts in the region and to help build on the established relationships FSB have in the region to truly showcase their market-leading products and services.”