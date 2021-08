London-listed betting technology supplier Sportech is overhauling its senior management team with the appointment of a new chief executive and chief financial officer.

Following the company’s recent restructuring and capital reduction, chief executive Richard McGuire and CFO Tom Hearne will leave the business next month after the release of the company’s interim results, although both will remain available through to the end of the year to assist in an orderly transition.

McGuire will be replaced as chief [...]