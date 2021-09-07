This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

EveryMatrix names Anton Lin as new finance chief

7th September 2021 6:50 am GMT

iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has appointed Anton Lin as chief financial officer.

Lin has worked in venture capital and private equity for the last ten years, including as a partner at cross-border M&A fund Steed Capital for the last seven years.

“I'm pleased to welcome Anton Lin on board, a highly skilled finance professional with an extraordinary track record,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes. “As a new member of our leadership team, I'm sure Anton will have a fresh take on our strategic long-term business plans.

“Together with the other key executives of EveryMatrix, Anton will oversee the wellbeing of the business and make sure we're stronger than ever, especially after five years of consecutive strong growth.”

Commenting on his appointment, Lin said: “It's a pleasure and an exciting opportunity to be working with such a professional team. EveryMatrix has positioned itself at the forefront of the iGaming industry and has generated plenty of opportunities in the past months, which I'm confident will lead us to an even more prosperous future.

“I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues and hitting all our ambitious targets.”

