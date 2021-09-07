John Worthington to lead Delaware North and GAMING1’s US joint venture

Delaware North and GAMING1’s new joint venture in the United States has brought in iGaming executive John Worthington to serve as general manager.

Heading up Gamewise’s new Miami headquarters, Worthington will lead the joint venture as it looks to roll out GAMING1’s proprietary sports betting and casino platform to licensed operators in North America.

Delaware North will also offer its mobile brand Betly.com exclusively through the partnership in new markets where it operates land-based casinos, such as New York, Illinois, Florida, West Virginia, Arkansas, Ohio and Arizona.

Worthington brings a decade of iGaming experience to Gamewise, most recently serving as senior director of iGaming and sports operations at Pennylvania’s Parx Casino. Prior to that, he was vice president of operations at Penn Interactive, leading the creation and development of a new online gaming venture for Penn National Gaming.

“John Worthington has the depth of expertise and experience to accelerate the growth of Gamewise and launch and manage its operations both for Delaware North and for clients who seek access to a turnkey solution,” said Luisa Woods, vice president of marketing for Delaware North’s gaming division.

“Both Delaware North and GAMING1 are thrilled John has joined this venture to deliver a new kind of sports betting and iGaming solution that operators are actively seeking.”

Commenting on his appointment, Worthington said: “I’m very excited to join Gamewise and be a part of something very special that Delaware North and GAMING1 have conceived that fills a gap in the online gaming market.

“I think a lot of operators are going to see the benefits of this model so they can invest in their own brand and still be able to focus on their core business.”