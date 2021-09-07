British gaming industry to create 5,000 apprenticeship roles

Britain’s betting and gaming industry has launched an ambitious plan to create 5,000 apprenticeships for young people over the next five years.

The ‘Plan for Jobs’ initiative is led by the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), which represents Britain’s betting shops, casinos and the online gaming sector, and is meant to complement the government’s own ‘Plan for Jobs’ programme.

“As the UK emerges from the pandemic, creating more good jobs and training for young people will be more important than ever before,” said BGC chief executive Michael Dugher.

“Between now and 2025, we pledge to offer a further 5,000 apprenticeships – crucial opportunities for young people to take their first step on the career ladder. Young people have been hardest hit by the pandemic – this pledge is an important step in enabling them to be a part of the wider recovery.”

Dugher added that BGC members alone already supports nearly 120,000 jobs and stand ready to play a key part in the national recovery.

“The future remains highly uncertain and the impact of the pandemic will be felt for a long time to come,” he said. “Betting and Gaming Council members are ready to play their part by giving young people – our country’s future – the skills and opportunities they need to thrive.”