Enrico Drago to head up IGT’s new dedicated Digital & Betting division

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has established a dedicated Digital & Betting business segment, which will be headed up by long-serving executive Enrico Drago.

The Digital & Betting segment comprises IGT’s iGaming and sports betting activities that were previously part of the Global Gaming segment.

Drago will serve as CEO of the new division, reporting to IGT chief executive Marco Sala, effective immediately.

Drago previously had oversight of the IGT iGaming, iLottery and sports betting businesses as senior vice president of PlayDigital. He joined IGT in 2014 as chief operating officer of subsidiary Lottomatica, overseeing the Italian business strategy and operations.

“IGT has established strong leadership positions and driven dynamic growth across its iGaming and sports betting businesses,” said Sala. “With significant growth expected to continue, we have decided to establish a dedicated Digital & Betting business segment.

“These businesses have become strategically important to IGT as they afford us the opportunity to leverage the global reach and strong customer relationships of our Global Gaming segment. The new structure gives us more flexibility in our product and solutions portfolio and enables better appreciation of the intrinsic value of these activities.”

Beginning in the third quarter of 2021, IGT will report results under three business segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming and Digital & Betting. The IGT iLottery business will remain part of the company's Global Lottery segment.

