IGT brings in Joe Asher to lead sport betting business

International Game Technology (IGT) has brought in former William Hill US chief executive Joe Asher to lead its sports betting business.

Asher assumes the role of president of sports betting today (October 1) and will lead the ongoing expansion of the IGT PlaySports business in North American markets, reporting into IGT digital and betting chief executive Enrico Drago.

Asher joins IGT from William Hill US, where he served as chief executive from 2012 through to the sale of the business to Caesars Entertainment in April 2021. He joined William Hill when the company acquired his bookmaking business Brandywine.

“I'm really excited to join Enrico Drago and the IGT PlaySports team to help this business reach new heights for our customers and our shareholders,” Asher said of his new role. “This is a unique moment in the North American gaming industry as sports betting is expanding rapidly and opportunities abound.

“I have some background working in partnership with PlaySports and I look forward to working with our team to further enhance our technology and trading capabilities to serve our existing and future customers.”

Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting, commented: “The PlaySports sports betting solution is among the most widely used in the U.S., powering approximately 50 U.S. sportsbooks for 20 customers across 18 states. We expect continued growth in our PlaySports business, and Joe Asher's knowledge, experience, network and vision for sports betting are key ingredients to boosting our future success.”

