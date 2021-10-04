This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Ainsworth names David Bollesen as chief product officer

4th October 2021 8:28 am GMT

Sydney-listed gaming supplier Ainsworth Game Technology (AGT) has appointed David Bollesen as its new chief product officer.

Bollesen has over 25 years experience in the digital entertainment industry, managing game studios in the US, UK and most recently in the Asia Pacific region for IGT over the past eleven years.

His new role will see him head up Ainsworth’s game development teams globally, responsible for building on the existing game studios and driving increased game performance and market share in all regions. He will be based in the company’s Sydney headquarters.

“We are looking forward to having David on board and driving the next generation of Ainsworth products to the market,” said Ainsworth chairman Danny Gladstone. “David has led and collaborated on numerous video games and slot machine products with proven success.”

Commenting on his appointment, Bollesen said: “I firmly believe that developers and operators must aggressively drive for new features and technologies with a keen awareness of the core concepts. I believe in the strength of the Ainsworth brand.

“With the right strategies in place there is an opportunity to build on the company’s strong foundations and deliver new products that gamers are looking for in their experience.”

Shares in Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd (ASX:AGI) closed 0.8 per cent lower at AUD$1.24 per share in Sydney Monday.

