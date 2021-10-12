KKCG and SAZKA Group bring in Pavel Turek to strengthen CSR

Czech investment firm KKCG has named Pavel Turek as its new chief officer of CSR & Global Brand for KKCG Group and its SAZKA Group lottery division.

Turek has over 25 years experience in motorsport, spending 17 seasons in Formula 1 and participating in more than 250 Grands Prix.

Between 1997 and 2003, he managed the commercial Formula 1 relationship between racing teams West and McLaren, and took over as commercial director of the Red Bull Air Race between 2013 to 2018, where he was responsible for sponsorship, distribution of television broadcasting and licensing.

He also managed sponsorship programs for Moto GP, WRC and other racing series, and in 2018 became the marketing director at SailGP, a newly-formed international sailing competition.

“I know Pavel as a creative and experienced manager. I believe that thanks to his knowledge in the field of sport, he can bring new ideas to our group which will advance the public perception of our brands,” said KKCG investment group founder Karel Komárek.

“To do this, we will not only rely on marketing, but also our projects in the field of corporate social responsibility. We are placing greater emphasis on these types of projects in all countries in which we operate.”

Following his appointment, Turek said: “My main goal will be to create a concept where global and local brands coexist. I will also assist in the creation of the company’s corporate social responsibility. I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to work in Karel Komárek’s ambitious team.”