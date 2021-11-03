This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Pronet Gaming appoints new chief technology officer

3rd November 2021 10:01 am GMT

iGaming solutions provider Pronet Gaming has appointed Nedda Kaltcheva as its new chief technology officer.

Her appointment follows the opening of Pronet Gaming’s office in Sofia, Bulgaria, where Kaltcheva will be based. 

Pronet plans to increase the number of developers across all of its locations as it seeks to strengthen its technological foundations, with Kaltcheva set to lead this process

She has previously served as director of engineering and CTO at William Hill International, PokerStars and SimpleBet, and co-founded the AI-powered betting insights company Tipstly. 

“Our plans for next year are ambitious, to say the least, with some big announcements on the immediate horizon,” said Pronet Gaming chief executive Alex Leese. "With that in mind, it’s fantastic to have Nedda on board as so much of this depends on our technology capabilities being first-class.

“The IT expertise and industry experience she brings to the table is clear for everybody to see and she is going to be a major asset to Pronet Gaming.”

Kaltcheva said of her new role: “I am passionate about all things technology, gaming, diversity and innovation oriented, so Pronet Gaming was clearly the right choice for me.

“It’s such an exciting time to be coming on board, with some huge projects just around the corner. I look forward to building dynamic new relationships as these come to fruition and Pronet Gaming continues to grow.”

Related Tags
iGaming Pronet Gaming Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Preview: The Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Pronet Gaming adds Popular Bets & Events module to platform

Gaming Intelligence Awards of 2021

Pronet Gaming powers truenorth.bet in Canada

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, High 5 Games, Slotmill and more

Gaming Intelligence Latin America Bulletin – June 2021

Pronet Gaming adds Incentive Games to platform offering

GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, Greentube, Playson and more

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, BF Games, iSoftBet and more

Pronet Gaming agrees first lottery deal with Tenlot Group

Pronet Gaming set for horse racing debut with BetMakers

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, 2 by 2 Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Slotmill, 1X2 Network, Oryx Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, 1X2 Network, Zitro and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Stakelogic and more

Technamin
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt