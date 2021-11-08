IGT names Gil Rotem as president of iGaming

New York-listed gaming supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has appointed former bet365 executive Gil Rotem as president of iGaming.

Rotem will be responsible for ensuring the ongoing development and global expansion of the IGT PlayCasino business, which includes iGaming, poker and bingo, reporting into IGT CEO Digital & Betting Enrico Drago.

“The IGT PlayCasino business continues to grow at a rapid pace, and it offers many of the gaming industry's highest-performing and most-recognized game titles,” said Drago. “We expect continued double-digit growth from IGT PlayCasino, and Gil Rotem's vision and experience can help us remain well-positioned for continued leadership in iGaming, poker and bingo.”

Rotem brings nearly two decades of iGaming experience to his new role, having previously held senior positions with 888.com and bet365, most recently serving as group director of gaming strategy.

“It's a tremendous opportunity to join Enrico Drago in leading the IGT PlayCasino team and representing the gaming industry's most exciting portfolio of iGaming, poker and bingo content,” said Rotem. “During this period of global transformation in the gaming industry, IGT PlayCasino has delivered outstanding results.

“I look forward to helping propel future growth with IGT PlayCasino as IGT demonstrates the value and promise of its newly established Digital & Betting segment to customers and shareholders.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 1.08 per cent higher at $31.79 per share in New York Friday.