PlayStar appoints new finance chief ahead of New Jersey debut

PlayStar has appointed Gustav Vadenbring as chief financial officer ahead of the online casino operator's debut launch in New Jersey early next year.

Vadenbring is a corporate finance veteran with more than 20 years’ experience and joins PlayStar from gambling affiliate Acroud (formerly Net Gaming), where he has served as chief financial officer since 2018. He has previously held senior financial roles at Actic Group, Deloitte and SEB.

“Gustav is a major coup for PlayStar. He brings with him unrivalled experience in corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions which will prove key to us achieving our goal of becoming the preferred online casino brand in New Jersey and beyond,” said PlayStar CEO Per Hellberg. “As a challenger brand it is important that we maintain tight control over our finances while also securing additional investment as and when required, and in Gustav we have someone that is beyond qualified for the job.

“I would like to officially welcome him to PlayStar and look forward to working closely together, and with the rest of the hugely talent team we have assembled, as we get ready to take the market by storm when we make our imminent debut.”

Commenting on his appointment Vadenbring said: “When I got the offer to build up something entirely new and unique together with an experienced team I knew I had to take it and join PlayStar. This is a bold and ambitious company that is looking to disrupt the status quo with an online casino brand and player experience the likes of which have never been seen before in North America and indeed the world.

“I am very excited and proud to be joining this amazing team of industry specialist and to be a part of what will be a hugely successful journey for the PlayStar brand and organisation.”