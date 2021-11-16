This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Canadian Gaming Association elects new board members

16th November 2021 9:14 am GMT
Canada
Playtech

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) has elected four new members to the board of directors as it prepares for the expected growth of the regulated Canadian gaming market.

The CGA has elected FansUnite chief executive Scott Burton, Nuvei chief corporate development officer Neil Erlick, DraftKings SVP of International Strategy Jeffrey Haas, and Great Canadian Gaming EVP of stakeholder relations and responsible gaming Chuck Keeling to the board.

"That the CGA Board added four new members is a testament to the Association's exponential growth in 2021," said chairwoman Carrie Kormos. 

"We welcomed 18 new members and diversified by adding sports betting and eSports operators, payment companies, and many non-gaming suppliers. This will provide the CGA with an opportunity to act as a convenor for the industry as a whole and build collaboration during this exciting period in Canadian gaming."

"I am pleased to welcome Scott, Neil, Jeffrey and Chuck to the CGA Board of Directors and believe their experience will help the Association implement its operational strategy as we move out of COVID," said Paul Burns, President and CEO of the CGA. 

"These seasoned professionals have strong track records as trusted leaders in the gaming industry, and they will provide invaluable insight as we look to launch a regulated iGaming market in Ontario and single-event sports betting across Canada."

