Codere Online nominates six directors to form new Board

Codere Online has announced its nominations for a new board of directors to be formed following the completion of its business combination with DD3 Acquisition Corp II.

Codere has named six of the seven members that will serve on the board of directors, four of whom have been nominated by new parent company Codere Newco.

They are Codere Online managing director Moshe Edree, chief financial officer Oscar Iglesias, Codere Newco chief of strategy and corporate affairs Alejandro Rodino, and independent director Laurent Teitgen.

DD3 has nominated two independent directors, DD3 chairman and CEO Martin Werner, who is also expected to serve as chairman of Codere Online’s Audit Committee, and Daniel Valdez, managing partner and portfolio manager at MG Capital.

An industry expert independent director is expected to be nominated as chairman prior to the completion of the business combination, which is scheduled to complete in the coming weeks.

Codere Online currently operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama, and expects to start operating in the City of Buenos Aires before the end of this year.

Shares in DD3 Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:DDMX) closed 0.3 per cent lower at $9.97 per share in New York Monday.