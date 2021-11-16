Scout Gaming begins search for new CFO

Stockholm-listed B2B fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming has begun the search for a new chief financial officer to replace Billy Degerfeldt, who is leaving the company to take on a new role.

Degerfeldt will continue in his role for three months as Scout Gaming initiates the process of recruiting a new CFO.

"During his time as CFO, Billy has played a key role in building the company from a pre-commercial state to a fast-growing and innovative sports venture with a well-renowned international ownership base," said Scout Gaming CEO Andreas Ternstrom.

"I would like to thank Billy for good cooperation and his valuable contribution to the company's development over the past four years and wish him best of luck for the future.”

Commenting on his planned departure, Degerfeldt said: "Scout Gaming is facing an exciting growth journey that has just started, but after more than four years as CFO at the company, I have decided that it is time for a new challenge.”

Shares in Scout Gaming Group (STO:SCOUT) were trading marginally lower at SEK23.10 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.