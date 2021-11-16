This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution

Scout Gaming begins search for new CFO

16th November 2021 9:44 am GMT
Scout Gaming Group

Stockholm-listed B2B fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming has begun the search for a new chief financial officer to replace Billy Degerfeldt, who is leaving the company to take on a new role. 

Degerfeldt will continue in his role for three months as Scout Gaming initiates the process of recruiting a new CFO.

"During his time as CFO, Billy has played a key role in building the company from a pre-commercial state to a fast-growing and innovative sports venture with a well-renowned international ownership base," said Scout Gaming CEO Andreas Ternstrom. 

"I would like to thank Billy for good cooperation and his valuable contribution to the company's development over the past four years and wish him best of luck for the future.”

Commenting on his planned departure, Degerfeldt said: "Scout Gaming is facing an exciting growth journey that has just started, but after more than four years as CFO at the company, I have decided that it is time for a new challenge.”

Shares in Scout Gaming Group (STO:SCOUT) were trading marginally lower at SEK23.10 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
Fantasy Sports Scout Gaming Sweden
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Gambling.com and Playtech lead share price growth in October

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Shareholders delight as gaming shares bounce back in August

Scout Gaming revenue soars 121 per cent in second quarter

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

Scout Gaming launches fantasy player odds with Kaizen Gaming

Scout Gaming widens net loss despite Q1 revenue gains

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Entain enhances customer experience with Synalogik partnership

Scout Gaming rolls out daily fantasy sports in Brazil with Betsson

GI Deals of the Month: February 2021

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Scout Gaming widens loss despite solid revenue growth

Gamomat
Relax Gaming
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution