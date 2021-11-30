EvenBet Gaming eyes LatAm growth with new hire

iGaming software developer EvenBet Gaming has appointed Roman Bogoduhov to serve as head of business development for Latin America.

Bogoduhov brings years of gaming industry experience to the role, having previously served as executive vice president at Olymp Bookmaker, where he was responsible for editing odds, analysing sporting events, customer service, promo production and staff management.

The appointment bolsters EvenBet’s Spanish-speaking support team in Costa Rica, which is led by Danny Ortiz, highlighting the platform provider’s commitment to one of the industry’s fastest-growing regions.

“Roman’s talent and experience have been well known to EvenBet Gaming for some time and we’re excited to have him on board,” said EvenBet Gaming chief executive Dmitry Starostenkov.

“In particular, his expertise in sports betting will help us to better understand players who enjoy that side of the sector and optimise our offering to suit them.

“This industry knowledge and experience will be invaluable to our business as we continue to design and deploy market-leading online poker solutions across LatAm and beyond.”

Bogoduhov said of his new role: “It’s an understatement to say I’m delighted to be joining the EvenBet Gaming team. As a company, we have built up significant momentum across the online poker landscape and that shows no sign of slowing down.

“I am hugely excited about the opportunity to work with all of our customers and teams throughout the LatAm region to strengthen our relationships and further showcase the power of our technology and services.”