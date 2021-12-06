Wizard Games appoints Deane Hendricks as chief operations officer 

Aspire Global’s content and aggregation business Pariplay has appointed Deane Hendricks as chief operations officer of its in-house studio team, Wizard Games.

Hendricks’ responsibilities will include developing growth strategies for the newly branded in-house games team and liaising with operator partners.

Hendrick’s brings over a decade of experience to the role, having most recently served as chief operations officer at GameART, prior to which he served at casino games developers NetEnt and Play’n GO.

Wizard Games aims to add 28 new games next year to its portfolio of 120+ titles, targeting operators in more than 15 regulated jurisdictions in Europe, North America and Latin America.

“Deane’s impeccable credentials in the industry as a leader and innovator will serve us well as we embark on our journey,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado.

“His appointment is in itself an illustration of just how serious and determined we are to make a lasting impact by delivering the best possible products for our operator partners around the world.”

“This is an exciting time for everyone at Pariplay and in particular, the newly launched Wizard Games studio brand that has created waves in the industry already following the announcement of its launch,” said Hendricks. “We are blessed with a highly skilled creative team and it is important that we can continue to demonstrate to operator partners products that can really deliver. The product roadmap for 2022 is exciting and I am determined to build on our current momentum to deliver strong growth.”