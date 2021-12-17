Games Global announces expanded senior leadership team

Newly established games supplier Games Global has expanded its senior leadership team with four experienced iGaming executives.

The four additions have been brought in to propel the Games Global business following its acquisition of Microgaming’s Quickfire distribution business and games portfolio last month.

Led by CEO Walter Bugno and chief financial officer Tim Mickley, the new leadership members include Leila Goelz, Theo Naicker, Kimberley Broad, Andrew Booth and Julie Allison.

Former The Stars Group executive Goelz joins Games Global as chief people and transformation officer, while Theo Naicker has been named chief operating officer, having previously for software development provider Derivco for more than two decades.

Chief compliance officer Kimberley Broad will head up the supplier’s compliance team, have recently served as director of compliance for Microgaming.

Former Microgaming director of games Andrew Booth has been named chief product officer, leading delivery of content and products to customers around the globe. Finally, former Paddy Power Betfair, Red Tiger and NetEnt executive Julie Allison has been appointed chief revenue officer.

“I am incredibly proud to be at the helm of Games Global with such a strong and growth-focused leadership team,” said CEO Walter Bugno. “We are deeply committed to expansion and delivering second-to-none products and services to our customers and, ultimately, their players.

“We are looking forward to 2022 with great anticipation, entering the new year with a fantastic team, exceptional offering and growing business.”