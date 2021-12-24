Jim Lightbody steps down as BCLC president and CEO

Canada’s British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has confirmed that Jim Lightbody has stepped down from his role as president and CEO.

Lightbody has been on medical leave since September 2019 after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Although he is stepping down as president and CEO, he remains on medical leave from BCLC.

“Known for his strong leadership that focuses on people and an entrepreneurship approach to business, Jim has made countless contributions to BCLC - and its employees - through the course of his career with the organisation,” said BCLC board chair Greg Moore.

“On behalf of the board of directors and everyone at BCLC, we wish him the very best as he continues his road to recovery.”

Lightbody joined BCLC in 2001 and served as vice president of lottery gaming and vice president of casino and community gaming, before becoming president and CEO in 2014.

Lightbody commented: “I would like to thank everyone for their support, it’s been truly humbling. It was an honour to be BCLC’s CEO; however, it’s time for someone else to lead the company as I look forward to my next chapter.”

In January, BCLC will start its recruitment search for a new president and CEO, with interim president and CEO Lynda Cavanaugh continuing in her role, pending the recruitment of a permanent replacement.