Gaming Intelligence
BCLC brings in Lynda Cavanaugh as interim president and CEO

22nd January 2021 9:49 am GMT
Canada’s British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has named Lynda Cavanaugh as interim president and CEO.

Cavanaugh assumes the role on an interim basis while Jim Lightbody continues his medical leave to undergo cancer treatment and recovery.

She replaces Greg Moore, who had served as interim president and CEO until announcing his resignation in November of last year to pursue a new opportunity in the private sector.

Cavanaugh joins BCLC following an extensive career in the British Columbia public service, where she managed and led organizations that provided important services to communities across the province.

Between 2011 and 2020, she served as assistant deputy minister in the Ministries of Attorney General and Public Safety and Solicitor General.

Given the temporary nature of her role, and due to the impacts of COVID-19, Cavanaugh will be based at her home in Sidney. When it is safe to do so, she will travel as needed between BCLC’s head office in Kamloops and its Vancouver office.

