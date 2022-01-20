This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportradar names new chief operating officer for North America

20th January 2022 10:29 am GMT
New York-listed sports data provider Sportradar has appointed Andrew Bimson as chief operating officer for North America. 

The newly created role will see Bimson manage the growth of Sportradar’s three core business areas; Betting and Gaming, Sports Entertainment (media solutions), and ad:s (marketing services).

Bimson joins Sportradar from Bloomberg, where he spent a decade in a number of senior management roles, most recently as global head of business marketing operations and analytics. He will report to Sportradar North America CEO Arne Rees.

“Andrew joins Sportradar at an important time as the North America market is primed for significant growth and remains a key focus of Sportradar’s overall strategic plan,” said Rees. “His role in partnering with our leaders to articulate this vision, align teams around it, and create meaningful KPIs to measure our progress will be critically important. I have no doubt his work will touch all our North America teams and I look forward to him getting to know our talent."

Commenting on his appointment, Bimson said: “Sportradar is right at the center of where sports, data and technology intersect. As the market leader of enhancing sports fan engagement, I’m excited to join Sportradar and lead our talented teams who are revolutionizing the rapidly growing sports betting and entertainment industry in the US.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 4.5 per cent lower at $13.59 per share in New York Wednesday, a new 52-week low.

