Gaming Intelligence
iSoftBet targets further expansion with new executive hires

26th January 2022 10:35 am GMT
Greentube

Casino games provider iSoftBet has significantly expanded its senior executive team with a trio of new hires.

Maor Barski has joined iSoftBet as chief operations officer, bringing over a decade of iGaming experience to the role from the likes of GoWild Gaming and Playtech subsidiary CSMS.

“iSoftBet is a supplier with a sterling reputation and it is a very exciting time to be joining them. With bold plans in place, we look forward to a great year ahead," said Barski.

The second appointment has seen former Aristocrat and TCSJOHNHUXLEY executive Pedro de Matos named as chief finance officer, while Peter Nikashin has been brought in from Play’n GO as chief marketing officer.

“A leading provider focused on regulated markets and bringing amazing gaming experiences to players, iSoftBet stands apart and I’m delighted to join them," said de Matos.

Nikashin added: “Instantly recognisable products, aligned with a strong appreciation of innovation make iSoftBet an eye-catching supplier, and I’m extremely excited for the adventure ahead.”

Commenting on the appointments, iSoftBet CEO Nir Elbaz said: "2021 saw us make major strides as a company and we’re pleased to be able to add three major executives to the iSoftBet family, all bringing fantastic industry knowledge and experience.

“We have ambitious goals and these appointments will no doubt assist us as we continue our journey.”

