Gaming Intelligence
PressEnter Group appoints new finance chief

31st January 2022 10:28 am GMT
Malta-based iGaming operator PressEnter Group has expanded its management team with the appointment of Qurban Hussain as chief financial officer.

Hussain brings a wealth of experience to PressEnter, having previously held senior finance roles at Tipico, ZEAL Group, Probability, Betfair and William Hill. 

“Qurban is a finance powerhouse and also a great cultural fit for our organisation,” said PressEnter CEO Lahcene Merzough. “Being able to leverage his experience of working with tier one operators will be a major resource for us as we continue to deploy our own growth plans.

“We have built an incredible company culture at PressEnter Group that allows all members of the team to excel and thrive and not only will Qurban help deliver this culture to the finance team, I believe he too will benefit from the environment we have created.”

Commenting on his appointment Hussain said: "I am truly excited to join PressEnter Group at this time and look forward to working with the team to help deliver on the next phase of the journey to becoming a true market leader.

“I see the appointment as an excellent opportunity to use my skills and be a part of a fast-growing, innovative company.”

PressEnter currently operates six online casino brands, including 21.com, JustSpin, NeonVegas, NitroCasino, UltraCasino and Rapid Casino.

