Sportingtech brings in Victoria Bonner as chief marketing officer

Malta-based sports betting and iGaming platform provider Sportingtech has appointed Victoria Bonner as its new chief marketing officer.

Bonner's appointment strengthens the supplier’s executive team and adds almost a decade of gaming industry experience to the role, having previously worked for the likes of Odobo, NetEnt and Pragmatic Play.

She most recently served at content aggregator and game development studio Relax Gaming, which she joined in 2018 to inaugurate and lead its marketing functions.

“We are delighted to welcome Victoria to the Sportingtech team at such an exciting time in the company’s development,” said Sportingtech CEO Ivo Doroteia. “This year is set to be Sportingtech’s strongest yet and Victoria is sure to be a huge part of making that happen.”

Commenting on her appointment, Bonner said: “Many companies talk about having a strong vision and a leading product but not all can back that up. From the first meeting with Sportingtech, it has been clear that this company has everything in place to rapidly become an industry leader.

“It’s a pleasure to join this talented team and expedite what I already believe will be a hugely successful rise within the industry.”