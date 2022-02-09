Zitro names Derik Mooberry as US chief executive

Bingo supplier Zitro is targeting growth in the United States and Canada with the appointment of Derik Mooberry as CEO of Zitro USA.

Mooberry will be responsible for overseeing the development and expansion strategy of Zitro’s North American business, with Mike Magrisi continuing to lead all commercial operations and technical services as vice president of sales and service, reporting directly to Mooberry.

“Derik Mooberry brings a skill set that is almost unmatched in today’s gaming industry,” said Zitro founder Johnny Viveiros Ortiz. “With his demonstrated leadership and business acumen, we are confident that his addition will support the company’s continued growth and success in the American and Canadian markets.”

Mooberry has more than 20 years of experience in the gaming industry, including 14 years at Bally Technologies, where he served as senior vice president of gaming and senior vice president of products and operations. Mooberry also served for six years as executive vice president and group chief executive of gaming at Scientific Games.

“I have admired Zitro’s global development for many years and I am excited about the opportunity to continue that growth within the United States and Canada,” Mooberry said of his new role. “The future for Zitro is very bright based on the early success we are seeing in the domestic marketplace.”