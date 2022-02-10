Pariplay appoints new business development director for US and Canada expansion

Aspire Global-owned gaming supplier Pariplay has appointed Matthew Kelemen as business development director for North America.

Kelemen brings over 20 years of iGaming experience to Pariplay, having previously held senior roles at Boss Media, RealTime Gaming and Peak Interactive. Based in Connecticut, he will be Pariplay's first US-based employee as the supplier looks to expand its presence in the United States and Canada.

Pariplay is currently licenced for iGaming in New Jersey, West Virginia and Michigan, and is collaborating with NeoPollard Interactive in Canada's Alberta province.

“We’ve made great strides in the United States and Canada in the past year, and we’re delighted to strengthen our footprint there by welcoming Matthew to the team,” said Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey. “As an experienced executive in our targeted markets, he brings a wealth of competence and it will prove invaluable as we continue our growth trajectory.

Commenting on his appointment Kelemen said: “The direction Pariplay is travelling is clear and extremely exciting, and I’m thrilled to join the team.

“We’re already making waves in the US and Canada and I look forward to adding value to the company and bringing my expertise to the wider team as we expand.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.37 per cent lower at SEK108.40 per share in Stockholm earlier Thursday.