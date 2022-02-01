This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

NeoPollard Interactive adds Pariplay content to iGaming offering in Alberta

1st February 2022 10:25 am GMT
Aspire Global-owned gaming supplier Pariplay is rolling out its online casino games in the Canadian province of Alberta through a deal with NeoPollard Interactive (NPi).

The games will be made available to Play Alberta, the provinces only regulated iGaming site, expanding Pariplay's existing North American operations in New Jersey and West Virginia. 

"We are excited to enter the Canadian marketplace through our joint efforts with NPi to capitalise on the opportunities that the North American market offers," said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “As a market leading aggregator of game content, we have established ourselves as a trusted supplier to the industry as we continue to offer the best content in the market. We look forward to continued collaboration with NPi to supply engaging content to Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC)."

NeoPollard Interactive general manager Liz Siver added: "We are very excited to work with Pariplay—a well-established and renowned content provider—to further expand the game titles and verticals we offer on Play Alberta's portal. As a dedicated partner to AGLC, NPi is committed to continuously enhancing the technology, games, and Power Suite services we offer to give players in Alberta a unified online gaming experience.

“More importantly, with Pariplay's wide variety of game content, AGLC has the opportunity to produce incremental proceeds to the good causes it supports throughout the province."

The revenue generated from Play Alberta provides income for the province's General Revenue Fund, which supports programs and services that Albertans rely on every day.

