This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Former PokerStars director and Mr Green CEO joins Real Luck Group

11th March 2022 10:00 am GMT
Bo Wanghammer
Playtech

Toronto-listed Real Luck Group, operator of the Luckbox eSports betting brand, has announced the appointment of Bo Wänghammar to its board of directors.

Wänghammar is a highly experienced gaming executive who has previously served as director of international projects and managing director of casino at PokerStars, and chief executive and business development director at Mr Green.

Wänghammar will serve on the board of Real Luck Group alongside chairman Drew Green, CEO Thomas Rosander, Lloyd Melnick and Maruf Raza. He replaces Mike Stevens, who has resigned from the board to focus on his family and charity work.

“I am thrilled a seasoned operator such as Bo will be joining our board,” said Rosander. “This is an exciting stage for the company as we look to scale our user acquisition efforts and revenues and I believe his experience and guidance will be invaluable to Real Luck’s growth strategy. 

“His track record speaks for itself, as during his time as Director of Casino at PokerStars, he oversaw the doubling of revenues to more than US$500 million, growing the casino vertical to outperform the core poker offering,” Rosander added. “During Mr. Wänghammar’s time at Mr Green the business grew quickly and achieved strong profitability and we believe he was instrumental in refactoring the technical infrastructure to launch a portfolio of award-winning products.”

Shares in Real Luck Group Ltd. (CVE:LUCK) closed 4.76 per cent lower at CAD$0.20 per share in Toronto Thursday.

Related Tags
Canada eSports iGaming Luckbox Real Luck Group Sports Betting
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Itai Pazner
Pontus Lindwall
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

Greentube expands presence in Baltic states with Betsson

Fifty years young: exclusive interview with Luckia chairman José González Fuentes

The year of living dangerously: exclusive interview with Bragg interim CEO Paul Godfrey

The long road: exclusive interview with GAN CEO Dermot Smurfit

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Evoplay, Betsoft and more

Future Anthem plays a new tune

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evolution, Relax Gaming and more

Luckbox enters strategic partnership with BtoBet

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Skywind and more

GI Games Integrations: Scientific Games, Greentube, BF Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Lucksome, High 5 Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games and more

Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Astropay
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming