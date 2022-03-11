Former PokerStars director and Mr Green CEO joins Real Luck Group

Toronto-listed Real Luck Group, operator of the Luckbox eSports betting brand, has announced the appointment of Bo Wänghammar to its board of directors.

Wänghammar is a highly experienced gaming executive who has previously served as director of international projects and managing director of casino at PokerStars, and chief executive and business development director at Mr Green.

Wänghammar will serve on the board of Real Luck Group alongside chairman Drew Green, CEO Thomas Rosander, Lloyd Melnick and Maruf Raza. He replaces Mike Stevens, who has resigned from the board to focus on his family and charity work.

“I am thrilled a seasoned operator such as Bo will be joining our board,” said Rosander. “This is an exciting stage for the company as we look to scale our user acquisition efforts and revenues and I believe his experience and guidance will be invaluable to Real Luck’s growth strategy.

“His track record speaks for itself, as during his time as Director of Casino at PokerStars, he oversaw the doubling of revenues to more than US$500 million, growing the casino vertical to outperform the core poker offering,” Rosander added. “During Mr. Wänghammar’s time at Mr Green the business grew quickly and achieved strong profitability and we believe he was instrumental in refactoring the technical infrastructure to launch a portfolio of award-winning products.”

Shares in Real Luck Group Ltd. (CVE:LUCK) closed 4.76 per cent lower at CAD$0.20 per share in Toronto Thursday.